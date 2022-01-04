SC to hear NEET-PG admissions plea on Wednesday

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre that a bench of requisite strength can be set up by the CJI, as the economically weaker section quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench

The Supreme Court will hear a plea related to the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, in connection with the NEET-PG admissions, on Wednesday after the Centre sought an urgent hearing in the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre, that the matter pertains to admissions in post-graduate medical courses and that students have been facing difficulties.

“If it is a three-judge bench matter, then it will be listed before a three-judge bench tomorrow,” the CJI said.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre on Monday that a bench of requisite strength can be set up by the CJI, as the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench.

Large-scale protests have been held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association in Delhi and other parts of the country over a delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the Centre deciding to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota.

