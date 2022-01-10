PM’s security breach: SC says ex-judge will head inquiry panel

SC said that the panel it will set up will be headed by an ex-SC judge

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the ongoing inquiries by two separate panels of the Centre and the Punjab government into the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab, and said that it will set up a committee headed by a former apex court judge to probe it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that a formal order to this effect will be passed shortly on setting up of the panel of which the DGP Chandigarh, IG of NIA and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana HC may be a part of.

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi’s security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in future.

On January 5, the Prime Minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover at Ferozepur due to a blockade by protesting farmers, after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

After Advocate General of Punjab DS Patwalia told the court that the Centre had issued show-cause notices to 7 state officials, including Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, for disciplinary action, and that they were given only 24 hours to respond to the notices, the court rapped the Centre, asking the Solicitor General as to what was the point of the court hearing the matter then.

The Solicitor General responded saying the notices were issued before the court issued its order.

