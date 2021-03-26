SC refuses to quash Rhea’s FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Singh had challenged a previous HC order in which it had refused to quash the FIR against her, in SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash an FIR against actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, who was accused by actress Rhea Chakraborty of allegedly procuring psychiatric drugs for him using a forged prescription and without any consultation.

Singh had challenged a previous Bombay High Court order in which it had refused to quash the FIR against her, in the top court. A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik of Bombay HC had then said a prima facie case was found against her.

Rhea, girlfriend of Rajput who allegedly died by suicide on June 14 last year, had sought an investigation if the medications that Singh had procured, impacted the late actor’s mental health or resulted in his death. The drugs in question fall under the ambit of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Singh, however, had claimed innocence while accusing Rhea of making “contradictory statements” in the FIR. She argued that Rhea had earlier said she did not know what led Rajput to the extreme step and that she doesn’t not suspect anyone, but changed her statements later to accuse them of negligence.

The case against Singh will now be probed by CBI as the top court had earlier ruled that all FIRs related to the actor’s death will be handled by this central agency only.

Following Rajput’s death, Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by anti-drugs agency NCB in another NDPS Act pertaining to the use of banned contraband. She was later given bail. Cases related to Rajput’s death are also being probed by the ED for alleged financial irregularities.

The 34-year-old Rajput, popularly known for playing the lead role in cricketer MS Dhoni’s biopic, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.