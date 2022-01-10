SC lawyers allege they received threat calls over PM security breach issue

Several advocates have alleged that the international call which came on Monday morning said that Sikhs for Justice was responsible for the ‘security breach’ of the prime minister’s convoy last week and warned Supreme Court judges against taking up the case

A number of Supreme Court lawyers have alleged that they have received threat calls with a recorded message asking the apex court not to pursue the case involving the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab last week.

The recorded message also claimed responsibility for blocking Modi’s convoy last Wednesday.

According to reports, the advocates who received the international call at around 10.40 am on Monday, have alleged that recorded message said that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) was responsible for the ‘security breach’ of the prime minister’s convoy last week. The message also said that the Supreme Court did not do enough justice to the case pertaining to the massacre of Sikhs during the 1984 riots.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded atop a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur for almost 15-20 minutes due to traffic jam caused by protesting farmers ahead.

Terming the calls “terrifying”, lawyer Deepak Prakash has filed a complaint into the incident.

“All advocates have been receiving such threatening calls since morning, which indicate that they want to bring hatred, contempt, and hostility to disrupt the government and public peace and tranquility if the Supreme Court hears the PM security breach case,” he said in the FIR.

Shivaji M Jadhav, president of Supreme Court Advocates-on-record Association confirmed to IANS that one of the executive members had received the call.

All the calls reportedly came from a UK number.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, however, said that the call could be a hoax and demanded a NIA-led probe into the incident considering “it contains a veiled threat to SC judges/AORs.”

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli agreed to constitute a high-level panel led by a former judge of the apex court to probe the ‘security breach’ issue.