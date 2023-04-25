Satya Pal Malik: Wrong to say I’m raising questions on Pulwama attack after demitting office

Malik was responding to Union Minister Amit Shah’s jibe that he was levelling allegations against the BJP after leaving the party

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has said that it was “wrong” to state that he was raising questions over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack only after demitting office.

Malik’s statement was a response to that by Union Minister Amit Shah who accused him of levelling allegations against the BJP after leaving the party.

“It is wrong to state that I raised this issue when I was out of power,” Malik told reporters in Sikar in Rajasthan, adding that he had raised it on the day of the attack. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the terrorist attack on a convoy of security vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in February 2019.

The former governor of the Union territory recently spoke about intelligence failures on the part of the Centre to thwart the attack and alleged that the Centre denied aircraft for the movement of security personnel.

Asked about the allegation that the CBI’s recent summons to Malik was linked to his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, Shah had last week said such a charge is not true as he was called by the probe agency earlier too.

“I can say with complete conviction that the BJP has done nothing that needs to be covered up. If someone is levelling allegations after parting ways with us, then it should be evaluated accordingly by the media and people,” Shah said in an interview with India Today.

On Monday, Malik said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is a “serious candidate” for the post of prime minister and that “if it is in his destiny, he will become one”. Asked about the BJP’s prospects in the Lok Sabha elections next year, he said, “I wish them well, but in politics and elections, no one knows what will happen. The current situation is difficult for them, they will have to do some things.”

Malik claimed that Modi’s silence on the Adani issue will harm him. The prime minister should also speak on the Pulwama issue, he added. In the context of Rajasthan where assembly elections are due later this year, Malik said that if the BJP projects Vasundhara Raje as its chief ministerial candidate, its chances of victory will increase.

