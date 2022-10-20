Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in the US, may visit India in January

Microsoft chairman and CEO says he looks forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella formally received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award for distinguished service, in the US recently. Nadella was named one of 17 awardees earlier this year.

“It’s an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more,” Nadella (55) said upon receiving the award.

India’s Consul-General in San Francisco, Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, handed over the award to him.

“Digital technology will define the next decade”

Advertisement

Nadella met Prasad to discuss the role of digital technology in promoting inclusive growth in India. The discussion focused on India’s growth trajectory and potential to be a global political and technology leader.

Also read: Microsoft ‘most attractive employer brand’ in India: Survey

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal, and technological change,” said Nadella after the meeting. “The next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organizations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility, and resilience.”

Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad, plans to visit India in January 2023, his first visit to the country in about three years. He was appointed the CEO of Microsoft in February 2014 and the company’s chairman in June 2021.

(With agency inputs)