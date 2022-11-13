Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik unveil reality show as divorce rumours mount

Pakistan’s OTT platform Urduflix, announced on Instagram that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on 'The Mirza Malik Show'

Amid reports that Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are separating, there has been an announcement that the couple is doing a reality show together.

Pakistan’s OTT platform Urduflix, announced on Instagram that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. The post shared a poster of the show featuring the sports stars which read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

In the poster, Sania is standing next to Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder against the Burj Khalifa backdrop. The couple live in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

This news was received with joy and relief from their fans. The fans saw this development as a sign that the couple is not splitting up. One fan suggested that they should just forgive each other, be with each other and that they both look nice together. “Can’t see shoaib with some one else..Sania is perfect for him… Shoaib come back to her,” added the fan.

Advertisement

“Bohat achaa Laga Dil Khush hogaya ka yeah sath hain,” said another. But, others felt that all this is just a publicity stunt. According to media reports, one of their close friends told a Hindi news channel that Sania and Shoaib have already separated and only the paperwork formalities are left.