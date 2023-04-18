Same-sex marriage hearing | No absolute concept of man or woman: CJI

“There is an acceptance (of same-sex relationships) which is evolving. We are very conscious of that,” says CJI Chandrachud as Supreme Court hears arguments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 18) began hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, an issue that has wide societal ramifications and has sharply divided opinion.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha are hearing the case. Terming it a “very seminal issue”, the Supreme Court on March 13 referred the pleas to a five-judge Constitution Bench for adjudication.

Special Marriage Act

Starting the arguments, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said the petitioners’ plea was that since criminality of same-sex relations are now gone, same-sex couples now enjoy equal rights as heterosexuals. Therefore, they want to enjoy the full extent of their rights, including marriage and family, “because marriage and family is respected in our society”.

Taking the court through the history of same-sex marriages across the globe, Rohatgi said the petitioners want the provisions to read marriage as between spouses instead of man and woman. He sought the Special Marriage Act provisions to read marriage as between “spouses” instead of “man and woman”.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta later argued that even in the Special Marriage Act, “the legislative intent throughout has been relationship between a biological male and a biological female.”

To that, CJI Chandrachud, said: “There is no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all. It’s not the question of what your genitals are. It’s far more complex, that’s the point. So even when Special Marriage Act says man and woman, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals.”

“Evolving acceptance”

Earlier, pointing out that it may not then be necessary for the court to get into personal laws, CJI Chandrachud stated that between the time the Navtej Johar judgment was delivered in 2018 and now, society has found greater acceptance of same-sex relationships. “There is an acceptance which is evolving. We are very conscious of that,” he said.

Arguing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy then argued that in this evolving consensus, the court was also “playing a dialogical role to create that consensus and move towards an equal future.”

She further argued that marriage was not only a question of dignity but also a bouquet of rights that LGBTQ people are being denied. “Bank account, life insurance, medical insurance” — its about a lot of privileges. “When we look at law in India, most rights flow from this notion of blood relationships, i.e., either being born into a family or being married. That is the problem,” she argued.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also arguing for the petitioners, said there could not be “a blank framework for the word ‘marriage’. Slow movements are crucial for social acceptance. The court cannot hold that same-sex marriage is valid, but keep it an empty shell.”

However, appearing for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, lawyer Kapil Sibal significantly pointed out, “We believe in the autonomy of an individual… and we need to celebrate the union of two people… But now, if a marriage breaks, who will take care of the child?…Who will be the father? Who will be the mother?…. In international examples, they reform all other laws to accommodate it… I am all for same-sex marriage, but…if this is not done as a whole, then let it not be done at all.”

State’s argument

On Monday, the top court agreed to hear the Centre’s plea questioning the maintainability of the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage. A Bench headed by the CJI took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who described the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage as one which reflect an “urban elitist” view for the purpose of social acceptance.

The Centre told the apex court that recognition of marriage is essentially a legislative function, which the courts should refrain from deciding on. Questioning the maintainability of the petitions, the Centre has said legal validation for same-sex marriages will cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

Continuing with that position on Tuesday, Solicitor General Mehta argued that Hindus, Muslims — everyone would be affected (by a change of law). “Therefore, the central government very respectfully prays that states will have to be heard,” he stated.

The apex court on November 25 last year had sought the Centre’s response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

(With agency inputs)