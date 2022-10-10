Sajid Khan’s ‘wrongs’ whitewashed via Bigg Boss, says DCW, seeks removal

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday sought the removal of #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, saying his participation in the reality show enabled him to “whitewash his wrongs”.

“Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show,” Maliwal said in a tweet.

In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Maliwal said it is unfortunate that Sajid Khan is participating as a housemate in the new season of Bigg Boss.

“As the complaints against him reveal, it appears that Khan has acted as a sexual predator for a long time. Clearly, it is inappropriate for an alleged sexual offender such as Sajid Khan to be included in a primetime show which is watched by adults and children alike.

“This apparently gives him an undue opportunity to whitewash his wrongs and be re-launched amongst Indian audiences,” she said.

While there is a public outcry against Khan’s inclusion in the show, Maliwal said the makers of the show are refusing to remove him as they apparently gain TRP ratings and viewership due to the ensuing controversy.

“The allegations against Sajid Khan are extremely serious in nature and should be investigated at the earliest. Under no circumstances such alleged sexual offenders be promoted on national television and OTT platforms,” she said.

Maliwal said Sajid Khan’s inclusion in the show underlines that men who enjoy clout in the entertainment industry easily get away with abusive acts without facing any consequences.

“It also disrespects and invalidates those women who spoke out against his inappropriate sexual advances. They are upcoming celebrities in Bollywood and risked their careers to come forward and complain against abuse by an authority figure,” she said.

Maliwal requested Thakur to intervene in the matter and take necessary action to ensure Sajid Khan’s removal from the show.

“It is important for the government to take a stand in the matter and support the vulnerable in this situation,” she said.

The first episode of Bigg Boss 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of “Housefull 4” and was replaced by Farhad Samji.