Rumours over Satya Pal Malik’s arrest in Delhi; police denies BKU leader’s charge

The rumours of arrest followed after a khap panchayat organised in support of Malik in R K Puram was cancelled when local police and RWA denied permission for the meeting

Confusion reigned regarding news of police arresting former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday in Delhi’s R K Puram police station.

The rumours of arrest followed after a khap panchayat organised on Saturday in support of Malik in R K Puram was cancelled when local police and RWA denied permission for the meeting. The panchayat had been called by leaders of 36 prominent khaps from Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, an Indian Express report said.

Malik posts photo

Malik later posted a photo of him at the R K Puram police station, saying “I am currently sitting at RK Puram police station in Delhi. The police can take me to the Chhawla police station in some time.”

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni alleged that khap pradhans and Malik were “arrested” in R K Puram.

“Like I had apprehended yesterday, because of the statements that he has given in favour of the farmers, the BJP might, given its nature, go after Satyapal Malik ji and soon he got CBI summons,” Charuni was quoted in the Indian Express report.

BKU charges, police rebuts

“He had organised a programme of khap leaders near his house but this was forcibly stopped by police and we have all been arrested by police,” Charuni further alleged. “We are at Vasant Kunj police station and Governor saab is at the RK Puram police station,” he said.

False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram alongwith his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will.#DelhiPoliceUpdates — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 22, 2023

However, Delhi Police tweeted that false information is being spread on social media regarding Malik’s arrest. DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said, “We have not detained ex-governor Satyapal Malik. He has come on his own volition along with supporters to RK Puram Police Station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will”.

Later, Indian Express reported that Satya Pal Malik left the R K Puram police station on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, DCP (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said that a few leaders have been detained from RK Puram and sent to Jafarpur Kalan Police Station.

“Around 23 of us were detained from the RK Puram police station and have been brought to Jaffarpur, we don’t know when they will let us go”, said BKU leader Dr Om Prakash Dhankhar, one of the organisers of the event.

The developments come a day after Malik was summoned by the CBI for questioning on April 28 as a witness in a case of alleged corruption by Reliance General Insurance. He had told news agency PTI that the CBI has asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guest house in central Delhi for “certain clarifications”.