RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayan Mehta to takeover

R S Sodhi on Monday resigned as Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand.

The dairy sector cooperative giant has appointed Jayan Mehta as its MD for an interim period, according to moneycontrol.com.

When contacted, Sodhi confirmed PTI that he has resigned from the post of MD.

“I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation,” he said.

Temporary replacement

While Mehta will temporarily replace him, a new MD will be announced in the next few months.

Mehta is associated with Amul for the past 31 years, and is currently its chief operating officer (COO). Earlier, he had served as the company’s brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.

Board decision

The decision to remove Sodhi was taken at the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the farmers’ cooperative that operates the Amul brand.

Sodhi, the outgoing MD, had first joined Amul in 1982 as senior sales officer. From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the MD. In 2017, his tenure as the MD was extended by another five years.

He is also the president of Indian Dairy Association.

(With Agency inputs)