RS adjourned after ruckus as Dhankar expunges Kharge’s speech

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expunged Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s speech and later warned other opposition MPs for entering the well of the House.

Dhankhar vented his ire at Kharge after the latter alleged that the Chair was acting under government pressure.

“LoP, you’ve indicated in so many words that the Chair is acting under pressure. These words are expunged. You are forfeiting your right to hold the floor of the House,” he said.

“Every time you are saying that the Chair is acting under pressure,” Dhankhar told Kharge.

MPs warned

Opposition MPs Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Singh Gohil, Sandeep Pathak and Kumar Ketkar among others warned by the Chair for entering the well of the House.

Later, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till March 13 amid sloganeering by the opposition.

The opposition has been cornering the Modi government over the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

Earlier, leaders from 14 opposition parties held a meeting in Kharge’s chamber in Parliament. In both Houses, the Congress-led Opposition has been demanding a probe either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), headed by the Supreme Court or monitored by the Chief Justice of India, into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

BJP attacks Opp

Addressing a press conference after the House was adjourned, BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Opposition leaders for allegedly obstructing the functioning of Parliament.

#Parliament | Moments after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned, the BJP sought an apology from the Opposition for obstructing the Parliament's proceedings. Take a look. Follow our live blog for the latest updates: https://t.co/Bqn6vmnoP2 pic.twitter.com/3hqlaQo0Ol — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 13, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, “Despite repeated requests, the Opposition did not allow the House to function. The Opposition members come to the House only once they have decided not to allow it to function. It is sad when members want to raise very serious matters but do not get a chance to do so. This is also a violation of the rights of the members.”