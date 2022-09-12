Retail inflation inches up to 7% in August on costlier food items

Inflation in the food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021

Retail inflation inched up to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July mainly due to higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row.

According to the data, inflation in food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI (consumer price index) basket, shot up as prices of staple crops such as wheat, rice and pulses spiralled on account of a record heatwave.

Industrial production rises in July

Also on Monday, official data revealed India’s industrial production rose 2.4 per cent in July. The IIP had grown 11.5 per cent in July 2021.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector’s output grew 3.2 per cent in July 2022.

The mining output contracted 3.3 per cent while power generation increased 2.3 per cent during the same period.

In April 2020, industrial production had contracted 57.3 per cent due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

With agency inputs