Restore statehood to J&K, it’s not a piece of real estate: Chidambaram tells Centre

The Congress leader’s comment comes ahead of the June 24 meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi where 14 political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including four former chief ministers, have been invited for talks

Commenting that Jammu and Kashmir was not a piece of ‘real estate’, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday reiterated his party’s demand to restore the statehood of the current Union territory and called for a repeal of the “offending” laws in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister asserted that restoring the status quo ante in Jammu and Kashmir was the only way to draw the starting line for a political resolution of the Kashmir issue.

In the monsoon session, Parliament should repeal the offending laws and restore the status quo ante in J&K That is the only way to draw the starting line for a political resolution of the Kashmir issue — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 21, 2021

“What was made under the Constitution cannot be unmade by an Act of Parliament, misinterpreting and misusing the provisions of the Constitution,” he tweeted.

“J&K was a ‘state that signed an Instrument of Accession and acceded to India. It must enjoy that status forever. J&K is not a piece of ‘real estate’. J&K is ‘people’. Their rights and wishes must be respected,” he said in another tweet.

Chidambaram noted that one should remember that the “dismembering” of J&K has been challenged in the Supreme Court and the cases are pending for nearly 2 years.

“Congress Party’s position, reiterated yesterday, that full Statehood must be restored to J&K should clear any doubt or ambiguity,” he said.

The Congress on Sunday said it is committed to restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the prime minister and the BJP should accept this demand in the interest of Constitution and democracy. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said depriving Jammu and Kashmir full statehood and not allowing its people to elect their own representatives is a direct attack on democracy and the constitutional principles.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into the two Union territories of J&K and Ladakh. The erstwhile state has been under the Centres rule since June 2018.