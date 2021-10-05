Repelled by ‘ghoulish epicaricacy’ of those witch hunting SRK: Tharoor

The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it, said Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the media and said that he is ‘repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy’ of those ‘witch-hunting’ actor Shah Rukh Khan over the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. Tharoor called for empathy towards the situation of the family.

“I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 4, 2021

Advertisement

Twenty-three years old Aryan Khan was arrested along with seven others on Sunday, after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a party on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. After appearing in a Mumbai court, Aryan Khan was denied bail on Monday, and sent to NCB custody till Thursday.

Also read: Aryan Khan remanded in custody till Oct 7 after high drama at court

“The raids on the Mumbai cruise produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and five grams of MD,” NCB said in a statement.

“Besides Aryan Khan, the arrested accused are identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar,” an NCB official said.

The NCB team, led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the cruise ship after they got a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship.

“During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses,” the NCB official said.