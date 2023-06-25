‘Reflects wise leadership for India’: Grand Mufti of Egypt after meeting Modi

PM Modi’s talks with Grand Mufti focus on social and religious harmony, countering extremism and radicalisation in society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, on Saturday (June 24) primarily focused on social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation.

Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Egypt, told the Grand Mufti that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta, an Egyptian advisory body for Islamic legal research under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.

They discussed the strong cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. He added that the Grand Mufti appreciated the Prime Minister’s leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism.

“Great development in India”

“I was honoured to meet Prime Minister Modi. It was a very nice and interesting meeting. In fact, he reflects a wise leadership for a big country like India,” the Grand Mufti said.

He said he had earlier met Modi at one of the Sufi conferences in Delhi.

“Between the two meetings, I have noticed that there is great development in India. It reflects that he is continuously working in India. It also reflects the wise policies being adopted by Prime Minister Modi bringing co-existence between various factions in India,” he said.

“At the religious level, we have strong cooperation between us and India and we are looking forward to further enhancing and deepening this cooperation,” said the Grand Mufti, who had visited India last month at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

In an article written ahead of his visit to India, the Grand Mufti referred to statements by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Modi about the need for cooperation and bridge-building in a challenging world, asserting that practical steps were needed to turn such good wishes into a sustained relationship of mutual trust and respect.

“This is the message I wish to deliver on behalf of the Muslim world in India this week,” he had written.

“Lot to learn from India’s private sector”

Also on Modi’s schedule on Saturday was a meeting with prominent personalities in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist.

Possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure, and construction sectors were discussed, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Allam, the CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region, said the meeting with Modi was “informative, educational, and inspiring”.

“We have a lot to learn from India’s private sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India’s private sector grew tremendously in the world of infrastructure, engineering manufacturing, he said.

Bagchi said the Prime Minister’s discussion with Heggy covered issues related to global geopolitics, energy security, radicalism, and gender equality.

Prime Minister Modi also held a warm conversation with two young prominent Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel. He praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India. They informed the Prime Minister of great enthusiasm for Yoga in Egypt, Bagchi said.

