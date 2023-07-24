Ready to discuss Manipur issue in House: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

He said leaders from ruling as well as Opposition parties had been wanting to discuss Manipur issue

Amid Opposition protests over the horrifying video of a mob parading two Manipur women naked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he was willing to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Manipur and wondered why the Opposition was not ready for it.

Advertisement

Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, Shah requested Opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue. As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as Opposition parties had been wanting to hold discussion on the Manipur issue.

Also read: Manipur violence: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar by Opposition MPs

But as the Opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by the prime minister, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Proceedings of Rajya Sabha too were adjourned for the day amid uproar by the Opposition MPs who persisted with their demand for a discussion in Parliament over the Manipur situation, preceded by a statement by the Prime Minister. However, the BJP said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement on the situation in Manipur.

(With agency inputs)