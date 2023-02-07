Rakhi Sawant accuses husband Adil Durrani of assault, stealing her money, jewellery

Actor Rakhi Sawant has filed a police complaint against her husband Adil Durrani accusing him of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge. The police has not made any arrests so far

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was brought to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 7), after Sawant filed a complaint accusing him of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge.

According to Sawant’s statement to the police on Monday night, Sawant (41) got in touch with Durrani (30) in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account. Without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than ₹1.5 crore from that account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he said he would be marrying her.

Later, Durrani allegedly assaulted Sawant, a former Bigg Boss contestant, on two occasions prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable complaint against him, he said.

According to Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Sawant has also accused Durrani of forcing her to offer namaz, he said.

On Sunday night, Sawant discovered that ₹5 lakh cash and her mother’s jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. She then learnt from the watchman of her Andheri building that Durrani had visited the flat in her absence, said the official.

Sawant then approached the Oshiwara police on Monday night, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Durrani under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), said the official.

The police have not arrested anyone yet, said the official.