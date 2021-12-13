Trinamool MP moves privilege motion against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The former Chief Justice of India had said: “I go to the RS when I feel like, when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip”

Former Chief Justice of India and present Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi’s free-wheeling interview to a news channel seems to have landed him in trouble as a Trinamool Congress MP moved a privilege notice in Parliament against him for making a statement which has been much criticised.

While promoting his memoir, “Justice for the Judge”, Gogoi had told the news channel, “I go to the Rajya Sabha whenever I feel like it…”

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor, supported by some Congress MPs, submitted the privilege notice arguing that the Rajya Sabha MP’s statement undermines the dignity of the house and constitutes breach of privilege.

When asked about his attendance in Parliament, the ex-CJI had cited COVID curbs and discomfort with the lack of social distancing and seating arrangements for staying away from the House. “I go to the RS when I feel like, when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip,” Gogoi had told the news channel then.