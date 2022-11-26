Rajwinder ‘killed Queensland woman because her dog barked at him’: Police

Toyah Cordingley was killed on October 21, 2018, when she was walking with her dog at Wangetti beach in Queensland state. Her body was found next day by her father half buried in sand dunes.

An Indian man who allegedly killed an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018 has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Rajwinder Singh was carrying Australian $1 million reward on his arrest.

Investigators say that Rajwinder killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley because her dog barked at him and later fled Australia.

Rajwinder, 38, went to Queensland’s Wangetti Beach after a fight with his wife. During the investigation, he told Delhi Police that he was carrying some fruits and a kitchen knife.

We can confirm a man has been arrested in India today following a significant investigation into the tragic death of Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland in 2018. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/tswuNYCqAb — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 25, 2022

Advertisement

Also read: Indian with $1 million bounty on his head for Australian girl murder arrested in Delhi

Argument to death

Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, was walking her dog at the beach. When Cordingley’s bog started barking at Rajwinder, the two argued. This resulted in Rajwinder attacking and allegedly killing Cordingley, police said.

He then buried the body in the sand and tied the dog to a tree. He then fled Australia two days later, leaving behind his job, wife and three children.

Her body was discovered by her father the next day, half buried in sand dunes.

Person of interest

Sources said Singh, who worked as a nurse in Australia, emerged as a suspect after CCTV footage was scanned in the Cairns area. He became a “person of interest” as he was seen near a beach that was far from his residence.

“We know that Singh departed Cairns on October 22, the day after Toyah was murdered, and then flew from Sydney to India on the 23rd. His arrival in India has been confirmed,” a Queensland Police officer was quoted as saying by PTI on November 3.

The Queensland Police, “determined” to track down the alleged killer and bring closure for the victim’s family, had on November 3 announced a million-dollar bounty if anyone could give information about Singh, who had absconded to India. According to the police, this is the largest ever reward offered by the Queensland police.

Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Rajwinder following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Patiala House Court on November 21 under the extradition act.

Held by Special Cell

A senior police officer said that based on CBI inputs – CBI is Interpol’s nodal agency in India — and their Australian counterparts, the accused was arrested near the G T Karnal Road by the Special Cell.

Also read: Aus police offer record $1 million reward for Indian suspect in murder case

Investigators said Singh had been changing hideouts as well as his look to evade arrest. the Delhi Police.

Following his arrest, a Delhi court sent Rajwinder Singh to five-day judicial custody.

The Queensland Police told international media that Singh will now face an extradition court hearing soon and will be brought to Australia to face criminal proceedings.

(With Agency inputs)