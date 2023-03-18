Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

According to a party leader, the visit was a gesture of courtesy, as the veteran actor has been a strong supporter of the late Bal Thackeray, who founded Shiv Sena.

Superstar Rajinikanth visited the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Mumbai on Saturday.

A party leader said it was a courtesy visit as the veteran actor has been an ardent supporter of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena.

Actor Rajinikanth today met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/nXFnDnywbY — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

“It was a non-political meeting between Rajinikanth and Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Uddhav’s wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas welcomed the Rajinikanth at their residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra.

Aaditya Thackeray, a former minister and sitting MLA, tweeted a picture of his family welcoming Rajinikanth with a bouquet and a shawl.

“An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji at Matoshree once again, Aaditya tweeted.

Rajinikanth had met Bal Thackeray at Matoshree in October 2010.

In July 2021, Rajinikanth had announced that he would disband the Rajini Makkal Mandram, launched for his political entry, and reiterated that he had no intention of involving himself in politics in future.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Thackeray is a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising NCP and Congress.

