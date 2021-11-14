Railways to provide ‘sattvik’ food on trains to religious sites

The Sattvik Council of India said it has tied up with the IRCTC to introduce services that fit the requirements of vegetarians and promote vegan travelling.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways, will promote “vegetarian-friendly travel” by getting some trains, especially those running on routes connecting religious sites, “sattvik certified”.

The IRCTC was unavailable for comment.

The IRCTC runs the Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Katra route, which will be certified as “sattvik”, the council said.

The council said it will launch the sattvik certification scheme along with IRCTC on Monday. It will also develop a handbook of vegetarian dishes jointly with the IRCTC.

The council said the IRCTC has an “understanding” with it and has decided to seek “certification” for some of the trains that go to pilgrimage destinations like the Vande Bharat Express, which goes to Katra, the end stop for Vaishno Devi temple. This formula is likely to be replicated in around 18 trains, it said.

“IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants will be ‘sattvik’ certified to ensure ‘vegetarian friendly travel’,” the statement said.