Rahul to take break from Bharat Jodo Yatra to campaign in Himachal Pradesh

Pressure had been mounting on the Congress leader to leave his walkathon and represent his party in the poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will briefly leave the Bharat Jodo Yatra and campaign in Himachal Pradesh which goes to polls on November 12, sources said.

Rahul, who along with his comrades has already covered three of the 12 states on its 3,500 course, is expected to take a day off from the yatra and campaign in the hill state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra which began from Kanyakumari, completed 60 days on Sunday. Currently in Telangana, the yatra will enter Maharashtra on Monday.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already visited Himachal Pradesh ahead of the polls, Rahul has been slammed for not showing up in poll-bound states including Gujarat where voting will take place on December 1 and 5.

Advertisement

The Congress’ poor performance in past assembly polls and the recent bypolls in six states also calls for a better strategy ahead and visibility of top Congress leaders in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Pressure had been mounting on Rahul to leave his walkathon and visit poll-bound states for campaigning even from inside the party.

Recently, Congress MP Francisco Sardinha said Rahul should leave the yatra and focus on the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections as only the Congress can defeat the BJP.

While the Grand Old Party has not announced a chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh yet, the Congress’ state observe Bhupesh Baghel said the party is contesting under a “collective leadership.”

While voting in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12, the votes will be counted on December 8.