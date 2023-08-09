Rahul to sound poll bugle in Rajasthan with rally in Banswara today

The rally at Mangarh Dham will be the first public meeting of the Wayanad MP after his Lok Sabha membership was restored

In his first public meeting after his Lok Sabha membership was restored a day before, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Wednesday (August 8).

The rally will be held on the occasion of World Tribal Day and also mark the beginning of the party’s campaign for the state assembly polls due later this year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon the people to attend the rally in large numbers. The former Congress president will address a grand public meeting at Mangarh Dham on the occasion of World Tribal Day, Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday (Aug 8) night.

PCC General Secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said Rahul will reach Mangarh Dham at 3 pm and address the rally. Chaturvedi said Rahul will be accorded a grand welcome by the tribals in the area. “There is huge enthusiasm about Rahul’s rally. He will be given a welcome in a traditional manner with the beating of drums,” he said.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and other leaders are already in Banswara to look after the arrangements. Chaturvedi said Rahul will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Mangarh Dham before addressing the rally.

Mangarh Dham, located near the Rajasthan–Gujarat border, is a historic place where hundreds of tribal people led by Govind Guru were killed in firing by the British in 1913.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed a rally at Mangarh Dham.

The place is also close to Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls will be held later this year. Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Pratapgarh are the tribal districts of Rajasthan and Congress workers from these areas will attend the rally, Chaturvedi said.

