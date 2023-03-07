Rahul Gandhi sought US, UK intervention in India, alleges BJP

Rahul Gandhi wants Europe and the US to interfere to save democracy, alleged BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad

The BJP on Tuesday (March 7) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of seeking “foreign intervention” after alleging that India’s democracy “has come undone” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP would like to emphatically state with great agony that Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, has sought to shame India’s democracy, polity, parliament, political system and judicial system,” BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said, accusing the Congress MP of telling lies.

According to the former BJP minister, Gandhi made the reported comment at a speech in London. This, he said, had “shamed” India.

Rahul Gandhi is said to have asked: “Why Europe and the US, the defenders of democracies, are oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India had come undone”.

BJP appeal

The BJP told Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor and Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi to issue a clarification and disown the statement.

“Rahul Gandhi wants that Europe and US should interfere to save democracy?” Prasad asked. “No matter whose government it is, we have been strongly against any interference in our internal affairs.

“No foreign country must intervene in India’s internal affairs. Kharge, BJP wants to know, if you feel you are an elected president of the Congress, do you support the irresponsible and shameful comments of Rahul Gandhi that America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy? If you don’t then disown them. Soniaji, BJP would like to urge you to make your stand clear on utterly irresponsible comments,” he asked.

(With Agency inputs)