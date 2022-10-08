Rahul: Kharge, Tharoor ‘people of stature’, ‘remote control’ tone insulting

"First of all, there is an election taking place. I don't want to give my opinion on it. Both the people who are standing (in the polls) have a position," said Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (October 8) dismissed suggestions that the next party chief could be “remote-controlled” by the Gandhi family, asserting that both leaders in the fray Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are people of stature and understanding.

Addressing a press conference in Karnataka’s Turuvekere during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said he is not alone in the yatra and lakhs of people have joined it as they are tired of unemployment, price rise and inequality.

Asked about criticism from certain quarters that the next Congress president could be “remote-controlled” by the Gandhi family, the former party chief said, “First of all, there is an election taking place. I don’t want to give my opinion on it. Both the people who are standing (in the polls) have a position, have a perspective and are people of stature and people of understanding. I don’t think either of them is going to be a remote control (chief) and frankly, this tone is insulting to both of them.”

Rahul also said that by nature he believes in tapasya and wanted an element of suffering in this communication to people through the Bharat Jodo Yatra which seeks to cover a distance of about 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on foot.

He said spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and “we’ll fight anybody who indulges in it”.

“We are opposing the new education policy as it is distorting our history, and traditions. We want a decentralised education system,” he added.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the 2024 elections and the Congress wants to unite people against the division of the country being carried out by the BJP-RSS, Rahul said.

Rahul said the RSS was helping the British and Veer Savarkar was getting a stipend from the British. “The RSS was helping the British. Savarkar used to get a stipend from the British. The BJP is spreading hatred and dividing the nation. The people of India are tired of the politics practiced by BJP and rising unemployment.”

He expressed confidence that the Congress would come back to power in Karnataka in next year’s Assembly elections.

“Congress is going to win the Karnataka elections hands down. In my experience, people are tired of corruption, price rise, and unprecedented unemployment rate,” he said.