Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, to visit Wayanad on Aug 12-13

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha decided to allot the same bungalow Gandhi was asked to vacate after being disqualified as an MP on March 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court, officials said on Tuesday (August 8).

Gandhi will also visit Wayanad on August 12-13, his first trip to his constituency after being reinstated as an MP, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

“On 12-13 August, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be in his constituency Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!” Venugopal tweeted.

Earlier, the House Committee of the Lok Sabha decided to allot the same bungalow Gandhi was asked to vacate after Gandhi was disqualified as member of the Lower House on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the Modi surname remarks.

“Country is my home”

“Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (Whole country is my home),” quipped Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

Sources said Gandhi has received the letter re-allotting the same house he occupied as Lok Sabha MP for the past almost two decades. They said Gandhi would be shifting back to his residence soon. He is currently staying with his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi’s membership of the Lower House after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.

Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after the metropolitan court in Surat, Gujarat, sentenced him to two years in jail in the case a day earlier. In April, he vacated his official residence in central Delhi. A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month’s time to vacate the official residence.

On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction, after which he approached the apex court on July 15.

