Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, describes himself as “Dis’Qualified MP”

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a "Dis'Qualified MP"

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case | File Pic: Twitter

After being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi updated his Twitter bio on Sunday to reflect his new status as a “Dis’Qualified MP.”

He also wrote “Dis’Qualified MP” on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Even though Gandhi is yet to file a review petition, the Congress has said it would fight it legally and politically.

