Protests to continue, SKM to hold another meeting on November 27

March to Parliament by farmers on November 29 will go ahead as per schedule

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold another meeting on November 27 to decide its course of action while the planned march to Parliament by farmers on November 29 will go ahead as per schedule, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border following a meeting, Rajewal said: “We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM’s pre-decided programmes will continue. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29.”

SKM, an umbrella body of the agitating unions, met earlier on Sunday to map their plan, including on the MSP issue and the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session.

Farmer leaders have maintained that the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement on Friday, and have indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.