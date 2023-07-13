Procurement of 26 Rafale jets for Indian Navy approved

The DAC, the defence ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement, also cleared a proposal for construction of three more Scorpene submarines in India, people familiar with the development said

India on Thursday (July 13) approved the proposed procurement of 26 Naval variants of Rafale jets from France.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave the approval on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Paris.

The DAC, the defence ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement, also cleared a proposal for construction of three more Scorpene submarines in India, people familiar with the development said.

The mega projects are expected to be announced after talks between Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday (July 14).

The DAC’s approval came around a week after they were cleared by the Defence Procurement Board (DPB).

INS Vikrant

The Indian Navy is looking for procurement of 26 deck-based fighter jets for indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

After a lengthy process, the Navy had narrowed down on Boeings F/A-18 Super Hornet and French aerospace major Dassault Aviations Rafale M aircraft.

Rafale-M, the naval variant of the lethal jet, emerged as the winner in the tight race.

India has procured 36 Rafale jets from France for the Indian Air Force.

The Rafale jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

Another important project with France would be the follow-on order of three Scorpene submarines.

Under Project 75, six Scorpene submarines have already been made in India.

