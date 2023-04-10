Priyanka Gandhi shares heart-warming picture of Rahul and her on Siblings Day

The closeness between the Gandhi siblings, Priyanka and Rahul, has always been evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment

On Siblings Day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (April 10) posted a heart-warming picture of Rahul Gandhi and she walking down a snow filled road and showered praises on her brother who always stood for goodness and compassion.

Stating that she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity, she added that she won’t back down from the truth no matter how many desert him.

Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10. Marking the day with a post on Instagram, the Congress leader said, “So there’s a Siblings Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him.”

The photograph of the brother and sister with their backs to the camera was taken in Srinagar at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year. The closeness between the Gandhi siblings has always been evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment.

Earlier this year at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the brother and sister got into a snowball fight at a campsite in Srinagar. Videos and photographs of the fun fight shared by the Congress went viral immediately. There have been several other instances.

A video from the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 showing them meeting each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and sharing a few light-hearted moments was also distributed widely.