PK Sinha, one of Modi’s most trusted officers, quits citing ‘personal grounds’

The post of principal adviser to PM was created to accommodate Sinha. His departure has triggered speculation about possible causes that may have led to the resignation

One of the most trusted aides of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned citing “personal grounds”.

Principal Adviser PK Sinha put in his papers on Tuesday after 18 months at the PMO.

Sinha is a retired 1978-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He was one of the most senior bureaucrats in the government. He served as cabinet secretary for more than four years. Before that, Sinha was secretary, Ministry of Power.

Advertisement

Sinha’s departure has triggered speculations about possible causes that may have led to the resignation.

Also read: PMO work allocation of principal secretary, principal advisor and NSA issued

In 2019 the post of principal adviser to PM was created specifically to accommodate Sinha. The appointment order said his tenure would run alongside the PM’s.

Sinha was appointed after Nripendra Misra, another top bureaucrat, moved out of the PMO. But he had been functioning without any official rank, unlike his colleagues PK Mishra and Ajit Doval, who were both given cabinet rank.