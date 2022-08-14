President Murmu: India’s growth becoming more inclusive, regional disparities reducing

“The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins. Some of our national values have been incorporated in our Constitution as the Fundamental Duties of the citizens," she said in her address to the nation on the eve of India's 76th Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (August 14) said the world has seen a new India rising in recent years and more so after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her maiden address to the nation on the eve of India’s 76th Independence Day, Murmu said India’s growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing.

“The world has seen a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of COVID-19. Our response to the pandemic has been appreciated everywhere. We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself,” Murmu said.

“Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries. For this feat, we are grateful to our scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics and the staff associated with vaccination,” she added.

Murmu said India is among the fastest growing economies in the world and the country’s start-up ecosystem ranks high in the world.

Success of start-ups

“The pandemic has uprooted lives and also economies in the entire world. When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, India got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world. India’s start-up eco-system ranks high in the world. The success of start-ups in our country, especially the growing number of unicorns is a shining example of our industrial progress.

“The government and policy-makers deserve credit for beating the global trend and helping the economy flourish. During the last few years, unprecedented progress has been made in the development of physical and digital infrastructure. Through the Pradhan Mantri Gati-Shakti Yojana, all the modes of connectivity based on water, land, air etc. are being integrated in the whole country to enable seamless transportation across the country. For the vibrancy of growth visible in our country, credit must also be given to workers and farmers whose hard work has made it possible and entrepreneurs whose business acumen has created wealth. What is all the more heartening is that the growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing,” she said.

Further, she added, “But this is only the beginning. A series of economic reforms and policy initiatives have been preparing the ground for a long term. Digital India, for example, is creating the bedrock of a knowledge economy. The ‘National Education Policy’ is aimed at preparing the future generation for the next stage of industrial revolution while also reconnecting it with our heritage.”

Economic success is leading to an ease in living too. Economic reforms are rightly accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives, she said.

“The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins. Some of our national values have been incorporated in our Constitution as the Fundamental Duties of the citizens. I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit so that our nation reaches new heights,” the President said.

Invoking Kuvempu

Murmu said celebrating India’s Independence Day is celebrating ‘Bharatiyata’. “Our country is full of diversity. But, at the same time, we all have something in common. It is this common thread which binds all of us together and inspires us to walk together with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

She urged citizens to pledge to give everything for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of the country.

“Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country. Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India. The great nationalist poet Kuvempu, who enriched Indian literature through Kannada language, had written: ‘Naanu aliwe, Neenu aliwe; Namma elubugal mele; Mooduvudu – Mooduvudu; Navabharatda leele’; Which means: ‘I will pass; So will you; But on our bones will arise; The great tale of a new India’,” she said.

“This is a clarion call of the nationalist poet for making total sacrifice for the motherland and upliftment of fellow citizens. To follow these ideals is my special appeal to the youth of the country who are going to build the India of 2047,” she added.