Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500-km padyatra in Bihar from Sunday

Political strategist Prashant Kishor will embark on a 3,500 km padyatra in Bihar, from West Champaran district on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Sunday as part of his Jan Suraj campaign.

The yatra, which is likely to last for 12 to 18 months, is being seen as a precursor to Kishor’s formal entry into politics. The strategist, however, has ruled out any such prospect stressing that such a decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign.

Kishor during the course of the yatra will attempt to touch base with every panchayat and block and will be a part of it till its end without taking any break, a statement said.

He will start his journey from Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where the father of the nation had launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917. In the run up to the yatra, Kishor had been touring the backward areas to interact with members of civil society, emphasising that the state does not merely need a change of government but require coming together of well-meaning people to transform the system.

The statement said the yatra has three main goals, including identifying right people at the grassroots and bring them on a democratic platform. It will also work to make a vision document for the state by incorporating views from experts in different fields, including education, health, agriculture and industry.

(With inputs from agencies)