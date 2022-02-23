Popular Bengaluru RJ Rachana, 39, dies of cardiac arrest

Known as ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’, she was a well-known entertainment figure in the city

Popular Kannada radio jockey Rachana died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday (February 22). She was 39.

Rachana worked at the FM station Radio Mirchi for a decade before quitting her job three years ago. During her stint, she was among the most popular RJs in Bengaluru and even made an appearance in the Kannada film Simpleagi Ondu Love Story.

Fellow Bengaluru RJ Pradeep shared a photo with her on Instagram, saying, “May your soul rest in peace Rachana. She was definitely one of the best jock of Namma Bengaluru. Heart attack at this young age… What is happening (sic).”

Cant believe she isn’t anymore.

Never imagined this bubbly,super talented would leave us so soon.

Rest in peace Rachhu. pic.twitter.com/Zl4Eo4AXoO — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) February 22, 2022

Former RJ and actor Sujatha Akshaya also posted pictures of Rachana on the job and posing with celebrities, saying: “Not able to believe. Om Shanti. Will always remember our friendship Rachu (sic).”

Kannada actor, TV host and anchor Niranjan Deshpande said on his Instagram: “Seriously its a shocking news. Still not able to believe. RIP Rachana (sic).”

Rachana reportedly complained of chest pain while at her apartment in JP Nagar on Tuesday afternoon and was taken to a hospital. However, she was pronounced dead there.