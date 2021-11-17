Police security for Jai Bhim actor Suriya after threats from Vanniyar community

The Vanniyar Sangam sought public apology from the makers of the film and ₹ 5 crore as damages

Tamil actor Suriya, who has been in news for his role in critically acclaimed movie ‘Jai Bhim’, has been provided police protection in Chennai following threats from the Vanniyar community.

On November 15, Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to the film’s cast, director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video for spoiling the image of the community.

The Chennai police have deployed five armed police personnel at Suriya’s T Nagar house.

The film courted controversy when some audiences objected to a scene in the film in which a calendar shot features a communal symbol. To avoid further trouble, the film makers replaced the symbol with a picture of Goddess Lakshmi. The makers conveyed the same via a statement.

However, on Monday (November 15), the Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice to actor Suriya. The actor also received death threats.

The Vanniyar Sangam sought public apology from the makers of the film and ₹ 5 crore as damages. Nagapattinam district secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Sithamalli Pazhani Saamy also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to those who attacked actor Suriya.

Meanwhile, Suriya showed bank documents pertaining to a fixed deposit for a sum of ₹ 15 lakh to Parvathy Ammal, on whose life the film is based. Parvathy met Suriya at his residence on Tuesday.

Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Productions. The film throws light on the custodial torture inflicted to the members of Irular community. The film features Suriya, Manikandan and Lijomol Jose in lead roles. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.