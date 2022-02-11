Footballer Pogba condemns ‘hijab ban’ in Karnataka

The internationally renowned midfielder took to social media to sympathise with the Muslim girl students who are being stopped from wearing the scarves to colleges

French footballer Paul Pogba, who also plays for Manchester United, is the latest among international celebrities to condemn the so-called hijab ban in several colleges of Karnataka, India.

Pogba, a popular footballer, took to social media to sympathise with Muslim girl students in Karnataka.

The French midfielder shared a one-minute video on Instagram of a group of girls being harassed by a mob, captioned: “Hindutva mobs continue to harass Muslim females wearing hijab to college in India.”

Pogba’s social media posts commanded instant reaction from Twitter users in India. About 4,000 tweets mentioned Pogba’s name.

Advertisement

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending considerations of all petitions related to the hijab row, has asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab in the classroom.

The court also made it clear the order was restricted to institutions wherein the college development committees had prescribed a dress code or uniform.

The court has posted the matter for February 14.

Also read: Karnataka HC restrains students from wearing hijab, saffron shawls in class

The hijab row started in Udupi with six girls coming to the college wearing head scarves citing their faith in December end. In reaction, a few Hindu students began turning up at the college wearing saffron scarves.

The issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places. In Bagalkote, police resorted to lathi charge when the crowd gathered in the college due to vehement protests from both sides.