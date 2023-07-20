PM’s statement outside while Parliament in session is violation of convention, privilege: Kharge

Congress president Kharge also announced his intention to move a notice demanding the Prime Minister make a statement inside Parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (July 20) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur situation outside Parliament while it is in session is a violation of privilege and convention.

Kharge demanded that the PM address the issue inside the Houses instead.

He said he also intends to move a notice demanding the prime minister make a statement inside Parliament.

“By doing so (making a statement outside Parliament), he has disregarded the privilege of Parliament and has acted against Parliamentary conventions of giving statements inside the House when the Parliament is in session, Kharge said.

Earlier, he wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar giving an adjournment notice under rule 267 for raising the issue.

Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed despite giving notice in advance.

“I have made my full efforts to attract your attention and gave notice but unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule) 267. You know Manipur is burning, women are raped and paraded naked… and Prime Minister is keeping quiet. He is giving statement outside” he said.

“He is giving statements outside, he is giving statement outside,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in the house while raising the issue.

Earlier, in his notice, Kharge said, “We demand a statement be made by the prime minister in the house on the Manipur issue followed by a discussion.”

He alleged there was an unprecedented dereliction of duty and abandonment of the state of Manipur by the prime minister for over nearly 80 days now as he fails to speak a word on the violence, let alone issue a statement and appeal for peace.

The Congress chief’s vehement appeal came after a video of two women being paraded naked in a Manipur village was shared on social media.

(With agency inputs)