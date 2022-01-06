PM’s security breach: MHA will take tough decisions, says Thakur

The Union Home Ministry will take “big and tough decisions” on the reported security breach in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Wednesday (January 5), Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday (January 6).

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Union Cabinet meeting briefing, Thakur noted that some people have already approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

“The home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps…big and tough decisions will be taken by it,” he said.

“It is my firm belief that the country’s judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,” the minister added.

Advertisement

Modi also met President Ram Nath Kovind and apprised him of the incident. Kovind expressed his concerns at the matter.

Also read: Planning, trials & a goof-up… Here’s how the PM’s security is planned

The Prime Minister had to return without visiting the his planned rallies on Wednesday as a deviation from the originally planned helicopter trip to his destination due to inclement weather, resulted in his cavalcade getting stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur, which lies close to the border with Pakistan, as some farmer groups were holding protests along the route, which ideally should not have taken place.

The Punjab government has stated that there was last minute change of plans and the PM was advised to return due to bad weather and protests along the road route.

A war of words broke out between Congress, which rules Punjab, and the BJP over the matter, with several BJP leaders accusing the Congress of planning to ‘harm’ the Prime Minister. Congress, in response, said it was a matter of not following security protocol.

An investigation is on into the incident as the role of SPG and senior police Punjab officials are being looked into to ascertain where the lapse happened.