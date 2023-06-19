PM Modi’s US visit marks important point in bilateral relationship: Top American senators

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to the US marks an important point in the bilateral relationship and is a key symbol of the two nations growing closer together, according to top American senators.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks an important point in the relationship between the United States and India,” Senator Todd Young, a Republican, told PTI.

“Our two countries must continue to work together to build on our partnerships in science and technology, and I look forward to working with our counterparts in India to ensure our shared prosperity,” said Young, who represents Indiana in the US Senate.

Also read: Green card: Biden eases norms ahead of Modi’s visit to US

Hope to see acceleration of India-US realigning: Senator John Cornyn

Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, participating in a panel discussion at the India Ideas Summit, hoped that the State visit would see an acceleration of India-US realigning.

“We have talked about history and you can’t go back and do a redo of history. But we can recognise that the current threats are real,” he said.

He also recalled his trip to New Delhi in November of 2021.

“I was visiting with one of the senior officials in India, and I said, we’re concerned about what the People’s Republic of China (PRC) may do in Taiwan. And he said, Senator, we don’t have a Taiwan problem. We have a China problem,” Cornyn, who is also a Republican, said.

Also read: Indian-Americans send welcome messages for Modi from Times Square to Niagara Falls

“So, I think the concerns that India understandably has with the border war going on with China and just their recognition that they would benefit from opening up their economy to more US investment and working alongside us,” he said.

He said the visit is a “very important symbol of our growing closer together.”

“India wants to maintain their strategic independence and they will do that because they always have. But I think it’s a positive sign,” Cornyn said.

Senator Mark Warner said Indian officials have pointed out to him that China has more troops based provocatively on the Indian border than Russia has troops invading Ukraine.

“So, it’s not a Taiwan problem, it is a China problem. The Indians recognise that. I hope we will hear from the Prime Minister because he is so popular, a re-commitment to rule of law, a re-commitment to a political process that remains open,” Warner, a Democrat, said.

Also read: Modi, Grammy-winning singer Falu collaborate for a song on benefits of millets

Congressman Juan Ciscomani in a video message said he welcomes Modi’s historic visit. “Prime Minister Modi has earned the respect of both nations, of course, his and ours as well, for his leadership and steadfast work on this important bi-national relationship between the United States and India,” he said.

“I, along with my colleagues, am eager to hear Prime Minister Modi’s vision for this relationship and what the future holds forward. I am excited to join Prime Minister Modi in this joint congressional session next week as he addresses our country,” Ciscomani, a Republican, said.

(With agency inputs)