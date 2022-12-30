PM Modi’s mother, Hiraben, dies days after hospitalisation

PM Modi, who shared a close bond with his mother, a bond which he has spoken of often, visited her recently when she was in the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 100.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God, In Mother, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” the Prime Minister tweeted soon after her demise.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital”, the medical bulletin said.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modis younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Her five sons are Soma, Pankaj, Amrit, Prahlad and Narendra. She has a daughter, too, called Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. The family mostly chooses to be out of the limelight, except when the PM visits them.

(With Agency inputs)