PM Modi turns 72; President, Shah and Rahul extend wishes

Wishing him, President Droupadi Murmu said the work for nation-building under his incomparable hardwork, dedication and creativity continue to advance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday (September 17), with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

His birthday is often marked with development initiatives while the BJP launches seva (service) activities.

Modi will be speaking at four programmes linked to diverse fields including the release of cheetahs brought from Namibia in a Madhya Pradesh national park.

Wishing him, President Droupadi Murmu said the work for nation-building under his incomparable hardwork, dedication and creativity continue to advance.

Advertisement

Modi’s ministerial colleagues paid fulsome tributes to his leadership and administrative acumen as they wished him on his birthday.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed him as the flag-bearer of Indian culture who has connected the country to its roots and led it forward in every field.

Under his farsighted leadership, India has emerged as a world power and he has distinguished himself as a global leader respected by the world, Shah said.

Also Read: PM Modi meets Putin, urges him to end war, hostilities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his leadership has boosted progress and good governance like never before and taken India’s prestige and self-respect to a new high.

He has given a new dimension to Indian politics and given importance to the poor’s welfare along with development, Singh said.

Modi creator a of safe, strong, self-reliant New India: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (September 17) greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday calling him the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India and a symbol of service and dedication.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said with the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, the Prime Minister has fulfilled his resolve to establish Maa Bharati again at the top of the world.

He said all this has been possible only because of decisive leadership and the unwavering faith of people in his leadership.

The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India @narendramodi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock, he said.

Also Read: Modi’s birthday: Receiving big cats, meeting students and auctioning gifts

Hailing Modi as the flag-bearer of Indian culture and someone who has connected the country to its roots and led it forward in every field, Shah said that under his farsighted leadership, India has emerged as a world power and Modi has distinguished himself as a global leader.

“I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi greets Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Gandhi tweeted.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

An RSS pracharak from a young age, Modi was drafted into the BJP’s organisation and later became Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

Modi has the distinction of being the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

He has achieved the unique feat of never losing the state and now national election when he has been the face of the party.

He led the BJP to win in three consecutive Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012 and then in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)