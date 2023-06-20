Modi set to meet Musk, top physicist and Nobel laureate in New York

The prime minister will hold discussions on ways to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the United States, and invite people to collaborate with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 20) will meet in New York over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer.

Other notable personalities Modi would meet are author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, officials said.

There will be discussions on ways to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the United States, and invite people to collaborate with India, among other issues on the agenda, officials said. Modi often meets thought leaders in the countries he visits to enhance people-to-people connect, they noted.

The prime minister will be in the city where he will celebrate International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21–24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

