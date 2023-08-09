PM Modi pays tribute to the greats who took part in Quit India Movement

The prime minister said India was now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement

Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 9) said India was now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Modi’s apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday (August 9) on these lines.

“Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule,” he said in a tweet.

He added, “Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India.”

Modi has repeatedly accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty, and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

(With inputs from agencies)