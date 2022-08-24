PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest super-speciality hospital in Faridabad

Faculty at Amrita Hospital in Kochi have made landmark achievements, including Asia's first upper-arm double hand transplant and India's first two double hand transplants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated super-speciality Amrita Hospital at Faridabad on Wednesday (August 24). The state-of-the-art hospital is built by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly called Amma.

The hospital, spread over 130 acres at Faridabad’s Sector 88. wants to provide high-quality healthcare which should be affordable for all.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate hospitals in Haryana, Punjab on Aug 24

Prime Minister Modi while attending the inauguration said: “Amma is an embodiment of love and sacrifice. She is an inspiration to all.”

Advertisement

He also said that India is a country where healthcare and spirituality are closely linked and a combination of technology will lead to progress in the healthcare sector.

#WATCH | PM Modi praises Mata Amritanandamayi at the inauguration event of Amrita Hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad. The hospital is managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. “Amma is an embodiment of love & sacrifice. She is an inspiration to all,” says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/g5O3VOjgIL — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Dubbed Asia’s largest multi-speciality hospital, the 2600-bed equipped hospital has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore

As per reports, the campus also has a four-star hotel, a medical college, a nursing college, a college for allied health sciences, a rehabilitation centre, a helipad for transportation of patients, and a 498-room guesthouse for patients’ family members along with various other facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana shortly. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and others present here. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/rA7xvYRzuv — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The hospital is likely to have over 10,000 employees and 800 doctors when it turns fully operational.

The hospital will also have 64 fully-networked modular operation theatres and smart ICUs with 534 critical care beds.

The hospital will have a unique concept of a ‘mini hospital’ where every floor of speciality will have its own registration, nurse assessment, doctor consultation, blood testing, diagnostics (such as ECG, ultrasound, endoscopy), cafeteria, and other centres for all services needed.

The hospital will also be divided into three wings including economy, corporate, and international patients.

As per reports, the hospital management also plans to enforce “rational medication practices” to reduce pricing and make medicines more affordable for all patients.

Amrita Group is already running a hospital in Kerala’s Kochi.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Mangaluru on Sept 2