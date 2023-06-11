PM Modi replies to Japanese envoy’s creative tweets on sampling street-food in Pune

PM Modi praised the Japanese envoy for presenting India's culinary diversity in an innovative manner and asked him to 'keep the videos coming'!

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki’s creatively done Twitter post on enjoying the delights of Indian street-food with his wife on a visit to Pune, drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. Modi praised the envoy for presenting India’s culinary diversity in an innovative manner and asked him to ‘keep the videos coming!’

It all happened when Suzuki, who is in Pune for an event, posted a video on Twitter of his wife and him tasting Maharashtrian street food and it went viral. Suzuki tweeted a short montage enjoying Pune’s culinary delights such as vada pav with his wife. But, he refused to bite into a chilli offered to him by his wife.

“I love street food of India…but thoda teekha kam (less spicy) please!” the Japanese envoy tweeted with the video montage.

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

In another video posted on Twitter, the envoy was seen enjoying misal pav with his wife opting for a more spicy version of the dish. “My wife beat me,” Suzuki tweeted with an emoji of a chilli and a video of them enjoying culinary delights in Pune in Maharashtra.

