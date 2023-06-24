PM Modi arrives in Egypt for two-day State visit

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday (June 24) for a two-day State visit during which he will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership.

Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi.

In a special gesture, Modi was welcomed at the airport in Cairo by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival.

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Modi will meet Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will join a roundtable discussion with the India Unit of the Egyptian Cabinet led by his counterpart Madbouly.

Modi will call on Egypt’s grand mufti Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and later hold discussions with prominent Egyptian intellectuals.

On Sunday, Modi will visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Bohra community in India actually originated from the Fatima dynasty and they have renovated the mosque from the 1970s onwards.

He will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War-1.

This memorial was built by the Commonwealth, although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian troops who lost their lives in different First World War conflicts in Egypt.

The Prime Minister’s “very quick reciprocal visit” to Egypt was taking place within six months of President El-Sisi’s visit to India as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations this year.

El-Sisi is also scheduled to travel to India in September for the G-20 Summit where Egypt has been invited as a special guest.

Prime Minister @narendramodi arrived in Cairo, Egypt a short while ago. In a special gesture he was received by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport. pic.twitter.com/JjrxEVKW7V — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2023

