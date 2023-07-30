Mann Ki Baat: Modi announces ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour martyrs

Amrit Kalash Yatra, carrying the soil in 7,500 urns from various corners of the country, will reach Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 30) announced ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign that will be launched in the run up to the Independence Day to honour bravehearts who have attained martyrdom for the motherland.

Advertisement

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that with Amrit Mahotsav resonating everywhere and August 15 approaching, a big campaign is being launched in the country – ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’. He said the campaign will be launched to honour the martyred bravehearts and programmes will be organised across India in memory of those who laid down their lives for the country. “Special inscriptions will be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country in memory of these personalities,” he said.

Also read: Manipur violence | We hope PM Modi speaks in Parliament soon: Farooq Abdullah

An Amrit Kalash Yatra will also be taken out during this campaign, he said. “This Amrit Kalash Yatra, carrying the soil in 7,500 urns from various corners of the country, will reach Delhi. This yatra will also carry saplings from various parts of the country. With this soil and saplings, an Amrit Vatika will be built close to the National War Memorial,” said the prime minister.

Showers praise on NDRF men

Modi also showered praise on the NDRF personnel for saving the lives of those affected by floods and torrential rainfall this year. “With rivers like Yamuna in spate, people in many areas have had to suffer. Landslides were also reported in hilly areas. In the western part of the country, Cyclone Biparjoy also hit areas of Gujarat some time ago. All the countrymen have once again brought to the fore the power of collective effort in the midst of these calamities,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the United States, PM Modi said that America has returned more than a hundred rare and ancient artefacts to India. “These artefacts returned to India are hundreds of years old. You will also be happy to know that these rare items are related to different regions of the country. These have been made using terracotta, stone, metal and wood. You will also get to see a beautiful sandstone sculpture of the 11th century among these. This is an artwork of an ‘Apsara’ dancing, which belongs to Madhya Pradesh,” said the prime minister.

Haj without male companion

The prime minister talked about another letter written by the Muslim women who have recently returned from the Haj pilgrimage. He said that more than 4,000 women performed Haj without any Mehram, male companion. He termed this as a huge transformation and expressed his gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia. He said women coordinators were specially appointed for women going on Hajj without Mehram.

Also read: Modi: Those who politicise language for selfish ends will have to shut shop

Modi also commended Uttarakhand women for preserving the unique artwork of ‘Bhojpatra’. “I have received several letters from Uttarakhand women. These are the women who had presented me a unique artwork on Bhojpatra in October last year. Our scriptures and books have been preserved on these Bhojpatras. Mahabharata was also written on the Bhojpatra. Today, these women of Devbhoomi are making very beautiful artefacts and souvenirs from the Bhojpatra. During my visit to Mana village, I had appealed to the tourists coming to Devbhoomi to buy as many local products as possible,” he said.

Modi also highlighted how India has taken massive action against drugs. “After seizing about 1.5 lakh kg consignment of drugs, it has been destroyed. India has also created a unique record of destroying 10 lakh kg of drugs,” he added.

(With agency inputs)