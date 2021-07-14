Piyush Goyal promoted to Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

He replaces Thawarchand Gehlot, who took oath as the 19th governor of Karnataka on Sunday

Union minister Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday promoted to Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. He replaced Thawarchand Gehlot, veteran BJP leader and former Union minister, who took oath as the 19th governor of Karnataka on Sunday.

Goyal has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010. Over the last two years, he has been part of the BJP’s efforts in the House to negotiate with opposition parties not aligned with the Congress and fence-sitters like the BJD and the AIADMK.

Bhupender Yadav, now a Cabinet minister, was also in the race for the post of the Leader of House. He was called ‘committee man’ for his expertise on parliamentary select committees.

Meanwhile, reports said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might replace Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. Chowdhury has held the post since June 2019.

Manish Tewari (Ludhiana), Shashi Tharoor (Kerala), Gaurav Gogoi (Assam) and Ravneet Singh Bittu (Punjab) are reported to be in the running.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 19. The Congress is expected to demand a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the Rafale deal during the session.