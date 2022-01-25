Supreme Court asks Centre, EC to reply on PIL challenging freebies before polls

Ashwini Upadhyay, who is also a BJP leader, had filed the PIL mainly after AAP promised Rs 1,000 per month to every woman aged 18 and above in Punjab

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 25) issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India in response to lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay’s public interest litigation (PIL) seeking curbs on political parties promising freebies just before polls.

Upadhyay, who is also a BJP leader, had filed the PIL mainly after Aam Aadmi Party promised Rs 1,000 per month to every woman aged 18 and above with an eye on Punjab state elections due shortly.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli observed, “It is a serious issue and freebies budget goes beyond regular budget. Even though it is not a corrupt practice but it creates an uneven playing field.”

Upadhyay’s plea also named the Akali Dal for promising Rs 2000 to each woman, Congress for promising Rs 2000 per month and eight gas cylinders per year to every housewife, besides other assurances. The petitioner also mentioned Congress’ manifesto in UP where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has promised a smartphone to every girl studying in Class 12, a scooty to every girl pursuing graduation, free public transport for women, eight free gas cylinders per year to every housewife and free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family. Upadhyay said these freebies are to be provided from government expenses, which would put additional burden on the state exchequer.

Since the PIL named promises made by just a few parties, Justice Kohli remarked, “You (petitioner) have been selective in your approach (in naming parties). You have named only two in the affidavit.”